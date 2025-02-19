Windows Shattered After Shots Fired at Oregon Tesla Dealership

Early Wednesday morning, gunshots reportedly shattered glass at a Tesla dealership in Salem, Oregon.

KOIN reported the shots were fired just before 5 a.m. The Statesman Journal noted that “the glass on the dealership’s two front doors was gone and three other windows also had damage.”

KGW8 pointed out the gunshots were only the latest vandalism to Tesla lots in the state. “On Jan. 20 around 3:45 a.m., police officers and firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle on fire” at a Tesla dealership.

The Salem Fire Department is investigating the January 20 incident, and the FBI is involved in that investigation as well.

The January 20 incident, which damaged one vehicle, resulted in an arson investigation.

