Showdown: Semiautomatic Firearm Ban Moves to Colorado House

Now that Colorado’s semiautomatic firearm ban has passed the senate all eyes are on the house, where the bill must pass in order to make its way to Gov. Jared Polis’s (D) desk.

Breitbart News noted that the ban passed in the Colorado Senate by a vote of 19-15 — and all 19 votes in favor of the measure were cast by Democrats.

The ban covers America’s most popular rifle, the AR-15, as well as numerous semiautomatic shotguns and pistols.

The bill says:

The bill defines a “specified semiautomatic firearm” as a semiautomatic rifle or semiautomatic shotgun with a detachable magazine or a gas-operated semiautomatic handgun with a detachable magazine. The bill prohibits knowingly manufacturing, distributing, transferring, selling, or purchasing a specified semiautomatic firearm; except that a person may transfer a specified semiautomatic firearm to an heir, an individual residing in another state, or a federally licensed firearm dealer.

The bill passed the Senate after a deal was struck to allow exemptions to the ban for would-be gun buyers who cooperate with special prepurchase conditions and requirements, including training and a vetting process similar to that required for a concealed carry permit.

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners (RMGO) is working hard to encourage the ban’s defeat in the House.

RMGO president Dudley Brown told Breitbart News, “The Colorado assault weapons ban went from bad to worse — with a midnight Senate amendment that turned it into a firearms owner ID card. Colorado is trying to leapfrog California into being the most anti-gun state and we’re going to fight like hell against it, all the way through.”

Breitbart News also spoke with RMGO executive director Ian Escalante as he traveled to house districts to inform legislators of the dangers posed by the ban.

Escalante said, “Right now we are focusing 100% on engaging gun owners and our members from Holyoke to Cortez and mobilizing them to fight back against this horrific bill to make sure it gets blocked in the house.”

The rifles that would be banned by the Democrat gun control push are wildly popular with Americans. In fact, on January 16, 2025, Breitbart News pointed to National Shooting Sports Foundation figures showing Americans own over 30 million rifles that Democrats label “assault weapons.”

