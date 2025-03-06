The South Dakota House passed campus legislation Thursday, which means the bill now goes to Republican Gov. Larry Rhoden’s desk.

On February 20, 2025, Breitbart News reported that the campus carry legislation, Senate Bill 100, was passed by the South Dakota Senate by a vote of 33-2. The measure passed the House by a vote of 55-14, according to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.

Currently, the South Dakota Board of Regents (BOR) and Board of Technical Education (BOTE) bar students from having firearms on their persons for self-defense. However, SB 100 would prohibit BOR and BOTE from [limiting] peoples’ ability to carry their concealed pistol and compatible ammunition, a stun gun, mace, pepper spray or other chemical irritant on campus.”

State Rep. Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham) was one of the House sponsors of SB 100 and he commented on the legislation, saying, “[it is a] great bill for the citizens of South Dakota to be able to protect themselves by the way God intended.”

Campus carry is the law of the land in at least 11 states, according to Campus Safety Magazine. Those states are Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Mississippi, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

