Number 12,981 ranked MMA fighter Langston Sykes was shot and killed Tuesday after allegedly breaking into a Lake City, Florida, home just after 11 p.m.

First Coast News reported that there “were multiple adults and children in the home” at the time of the alleged intrusion, and one of the adults “had an active injunction against Sykes.”

When police arrived on scene they found that “multiple shots” had been fired at 31-year-old Sykes, who was critically wounded.

Action News Jax described Sykes as “unresponsive” when police arrived.

Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler said, “This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with everyone affected.”

Butler added, “Based on the investigation, it appears this may be a case of a resident acting in self-defense during a home invasion. Our detectives are working diligently to gather all the facts to ensure a thorough and complete investigation. We encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

Tapology.com indicated that Sykes was the No. 12,981 ranked fighter in MMA’s North America region.

