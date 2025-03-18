At Least 21 Shot, One Killed, over Weekend in Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 21 people were shot, one of them fatally, over the weekend in Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago.

Authorities discovered the fatal shooting early Monday morning when police on patrol came upon a teenage boy “on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head,” CBS Chicago reported. Fire crews treated the teenager for his injury, but he later died at a local hospital.

“There’s still no word on what led up to the shooting overnight,” WGN-TV Chicago noted of the tragic incident on Monday.

A non-fatal shooting occurred in the Windy City on Friday night at a liquor store after an argument erupted between several patrons. The disagreement escalated into a fight between two groups of people, and a 21-year-old woman pulled a gun and began firing. A man grabbed the woman’s gun and fired more shots, then a third individual belonging to the opposing group returned fire. In all, the woman and four men were shot and wounded.

At least 80 people have been killed in Chicago thus far in 2025, according to a Chicago homicide database maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

