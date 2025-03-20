Gabby Giffords’ gun control group is praising Republicans in the Alabama Senate for reaching across the aisle and supporting a ban on Glock switches — which are already illegal at the federal level.

On February 5, 2025, Breitbart News warned that Gov. Kay Ivey (R) had caved to the gun control lobby and intended to ban Glock switches in Alabama.

The Associated Press noted that the Alabama Senate voted for the ban 24-2 on Tuesday, and that means the gun control now goes to Gov. Ivey’s desk.

Giffords applauded the fact that Republicans crossed the aisle to make the gun control “bipartisan”:

The AP quoted Alabama Democrat state Rep. Phillip Ensler saying, “Passing gun safety legislation in Alabama is not easy. But the hard work of building a bipartisan coalition has resulted in the passage of this life-saving legislation.”

On February 26, 2024, Breitbart News reported Peter Schweizer, in Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans, revealed that Chinese companies, which are heavily regulated by the Chinese government, are flooding the United States with auto sear switches, small metal devices also known as “Glock switches,” that can convert handguns into machine guns. Although illegal for most gun owners in the United States, they are being shipped in boxes by the “thousands” from China.

