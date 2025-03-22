Watch Live: Breitbart’s AWR Hawkins Speaks at YAF Conference

Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins speaks at the Young America Foundation (YAF) March High School Conference at the Reagan Ranch.

Hawkins will be delivering an address titled “Guns Save Lives: 7 Facts Gun Control Advocates Ignore.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.