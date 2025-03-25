Alleged Assaulter Dead After Unknowingly Targeting Armed Citizen

An alleged assaulter in Hardeeville, South Carolina, died Monday night after unknowingly targeting an armed citizen and getting shot.

At 9:38 on Monday night, Hardeeville police responded to “a report of a male subject attempting to remove a victim out of their car at gunpoint,” according to WSAV.

Witnesses told police the direction they watched the alleged assaulter travel on foot thereafter and gunshots soon rang out. Police then found two men, one of whom had been shot and died at the scene.

On Tuesday, the Hardeeville Police Department (HPD) released a statement:

Detectives with the Hardeeville Police Department continue to investigate this incident. Initial evidence and investigative information caused Detectives to suspect the deceased subject in this case was actively involved in attempted armed assaults on potential victims when he encountered an armed citizen who protected himself.

WSAV pointed out that HPD believes the deceased alleged assaulter was “a suspected multiple offender.”

WATCH — AWR Hawkins Explains: “An Armed Populace Is a Safer Populace”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.