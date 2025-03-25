Florida Senate Weighs Bill to Allow Defensive Carry on College Campuses

The Florida Senate’s Criminal Justice Committee is weighing legislation Tuesday which would allow college students to carry firearms on campus for self-defense.

The legislation, SB 814, is sponsored by state Sen. Randy Fine (R-FL).

Fine issued a press release to say, “Adults should have the right to protect themselves on campus, particularly after so many universities across America chose to protect Muslim terror advocates over their own students. There is no magic force field that keeps criminals from carrying a gun onto campus; this bill will ensure that students have the same rights on campus as they do off.”

He added, “The Second Amendment does not take the semester off when you step on a college campus.”

Campus Safety Magazine noted that as of April 26, 2024, eleven states allowed campus carry for self-defense. Those 11 states were Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Mississippi, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. (NOTE: Democrats in the Colorado legislature ended campus carry just months after the Campus Safety Magazine report.)

