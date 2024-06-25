Campus Carry for Self-Defense Banned in Colorado Beginning July 1

Campus carry for self-defense will become illegal in Colorado when SB24-131 takes effect on July 1, 2024.

On April 20, 2015, Breitbart News noted that campus carry had been the law of the land in Colorado since 2003. There had been no mass shootings, and, apart from one incident in which a Colorado University employee accidentally discharged a gun, there were zero crimes by permit holders during those first 12 years.

A Google search conducted on June 24, 2024, found the story had not changed — there have still been no mass shootings on a Colorado college/university campus, and no crimes have been committed by an individual campus carrying for self-defense.

Nevertheless, Democrat lawmakers in Colorado passed SB24-131 to end campus carry for self-defense in Colorado.

State Sens. Sonya Jaquez Lewis (D) and Chris Kolker (D) and State Reps. Kyle Brown (D) and Mandy Lindsay (D) sponsored the bill.

SB24-131 bans firearms on college/university campuses for self-defense by designating such campuses as “sensitive places.”

Colorado Democrats have been pushing for California-style gun controls since seizing total control of the state government during the November 2018 elections.

Some California-style gun controls have pushed to include an “assault weapons” ban, an 11 percent excise tax on guns/ammo, and a ban on campus carry for self-defense.

