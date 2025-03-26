Florida Republican Joins Democrats to Defeat Campus Carry

Florida state Sen. Ileana Garcia (R) voted with Democrats on Tuesday to defeat campus carry legislation by a 4-3 vote in the Senate Committee on Criminal Justice.

Breitbart News noted that the campus carry legislation, SB 814, would be taken up on Tuesday, giving Republicans the opportunity to allow college students to carry firearms on campus for self-defense.

State Sen. Randy Fine (R) sponsored SB 814 and issued a press release on the bill in February, saying:

Adults should have the right to protect themselves on campus, particularly after so many universities across America chose to protect Muslim terror advocates over their own students. There is no magic force field that keeps criminals from carrying a gun onto campus; this bill will ensure that students have the same rights on campus as they do off.

WLRN reported that every Republican on the Senate Committee on Criminal Justice voted for the campus carry bill, except Garcia.

“Fine’s campus carry bill lacks a companion bill in the House, meaning it’s unlikely the issue will arise again in the 2025 Legislative Session,” MyNews13 observed.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.