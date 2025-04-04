A Tulsa, Oklahoma, man was arrested after a Catholic priest was shot and fatally wounded outside his parish rectory in Seneca, Kansas, on Thursday.

The Associated Press reported that Fr. Arul Carasala was approached by a man who shot him just before 2:50 p.m. Thursday.

KSHB noted that a 911 call was made at 2:50 p.m. reporting shots fired and police arrived five minutes later to find a wounded Carasala lying outside the rectory. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

A 66-year-old Tulsa man was arrested in connection with the killing. The Topeka Capital-Journal identified the Tulsa man as Gary Lee Hermesch, noting that he was arrested about 30 minutes after the shooting occurred.

Law enforcement does not yet know a motive for the attack.

Carasala had been a priest since 1994 and served the archdiocese for more than two decades.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.