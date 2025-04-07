At Least 15 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Johnson’s Chicago

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson takes his seat at the witness table during a House Committee
Rod Lamkey, Jr./AP
AWR Hawkins

At least 15 people were shot, one of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

CBS News reported that the one shooting fatality occurred Saturday around 8:00 p.m. “in the 1300 block of West 76th Street.” A 29-year-old man was sitting inside a vehicle when someone fired from outside, striking him the abdomen and chest.

The 29-year-old was transported to a hospital, where he died.

There was also a shooting fatality early Friday morning, before the weekend officially began. The Chicago Tribune noted that shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. “in the 600 block of South Boulevard” in Chicago’s Oak Park suburb. Fifty-four-year-old Corey Gates was killed during an alleged attempted carjacking, and was found lying wounded in the street after a group of teens fled the scene.

ABC 7 pointed out that Gates was an Army veteran who served during Desert Storm.

