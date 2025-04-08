Alleged Intruder in Critical Condition After Homeowner Shoots Him in Neck

An alleged intruder is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the neck by a Jackson, Michigan, homeowner Monday morning about 5:45.

WKHM reported that the 40-year-old homeowner called 911, indicating the alleged intruder had broken out a basement window and entered the home.

The alleged intruder began coming up the basement steps and was confronted by the homeowner and shot.

WLNS noted that arriving “officers found a man who had been shot in the ‘neck area’ by a handgun”; he was rushed to a hospital. The 47-year-old alleged intruder is described as a “homeless man” who claims to have believed the home was vacant.

The homeowner was taken in for questioning and released.

