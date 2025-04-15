Desperation: Giffords Claims Trump Working to Protect ‘Gun CEO Profits’

Pro-Second Amendment legislation is flooding the U.S. Capitol under President Donald Trump and Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, Giffords, best response to date is to claim Trump is protecting “gun CEO profits.”

Giffords posted to X:

What Giffords calls a “special interest task force” is, in actuality, a Second Amendment Task Force announced last week by Attorney General Pam Bondi. Breitbart News noted that task force was created to prevent 2A rights from being treated like second class rights.

NBC News published parts of the memo Bondi used to announce the task force, wherein she emphasized, “For too long, the Second Amendment, which establishes the fundamental individual right of Americans to keep and bear arms, has been treated as a second-class right. No more.”

The task force and the influx of pro-2A bills, which include national reciprocity for concealed carry, the Hearing Protection Act, and legislation to abolish the ATF, have combined to put the gun control lobby on its heels.

