Florida’s red flag law, gun-free college/university campus zones, and increased minimum purchase age for long guns failed to prevent Thursday’s FSU shooting.

Breitbart News reported at least six people were injured in the shooting and a suspect is under arrest.

He was reportedly armed with a shotgun and a handgun. CNN noted that the shotgun was found in the FSU student union and the handgun was still in the suspect’s possession when law enforcement apprehended him.

The shooting occurred despite Florida’s red flag law, university gun-free zones, increased minimum purchase age for long guns, and waiting period for handgun purchases.

Florida adopted a red flag law in the wake of February 14, 2018, Parkland school shooting and less than a year later, on January 13, 2019, the law failed to prevent a shooting at Sun Trust Bank in Sebring.

Five people were killed in the Sebring shooting.

