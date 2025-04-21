The body of new gun controls signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis (D) means gun store customers will have to have an employee’s assistance to access ammo beginning July 1, 2026.

Breitbart News reported that the gun controls include a semiautomatic firearm ban which creates an “eligibility card” requirement that would-be firearm purchasers will have to acquire in order to buy AR-15s, AK-47s, and similar rifles. The card will also have to be acquired in order to purchase numerous banned shotguns and pistols.

Another one of the controls included is new ammunition control which makes ammunition inaccessible to store customers.

KDVR noted that the ammo-specific control, included in House Bill 1133, requires gun store customers to show ID to a store employee and be verified as age 21 or older before accessing ammunition.

House Bill 1133 “will also require that shipped ammunition have a written notice on the package explaining that it contains ammunition.” Moreover, all retail ammunition shipments will require the signature of someone 21-years-old or older when being delivered to a residence.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.