The Supreme Court of the United States denied cert Monday in Worth v. Harrington, which means the Minnesota ban on concealed carry permits for 18-20 year-olds remains struck down.

On July 17, 2024, Breitbart News noted that a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit found that Minnesota’s ban against 18-20 year-olds seeking permits to carry handguns for self-defense is unconstitutional.

The panel from the Eighth Circuit found that Minnesota’s ban on 18-20 year-olds applying for permits to carry handguns in public for self-defense could not survive Bruen (2022), writing, “Minnesota has not met its burden to proffer sufficient evidence to rebut the presumption that 18 to 20-year-olds seeking to carry handguns in public for self defense are protected by the right to keep and bear arms.”

Worth v. Harrington is a Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) case; SAF’s founder Alan Gottlieb celebrated the Eighth Circuit panel’s ruling in July 2024, telling Breitbart News, “This is a significant victory for the rights of young adults. It is one more step in our crusade to win firearms freedom one lawsuit at a time.”

The whole of SAF likewise celebrated after SCOTUS’s cert denial allowed the Eighth Circuit panel’s ruling to stand:

On January 30, 2025, Breitbart News pointed out that a Fifth Circuit panel ruled against a lower court’s decision upholding a ban on handgun purchases by 18-20 year-olds.

Judge Edith Hollan Jones, a Ronald Reagan appointee, wrote for the majority in the Fifth Circuit panel, noting that the purchase ban for 18-20 year-olds could not stand under the scrutiny of Bruen’s (2022) demand for gun controls to be able to demonstrate congruency with historical tradition.

Breitbart News noted on Sunday that Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) signed legislation Friday which will allow 18-20 year-olds to own and carry handguns in Iowa beginning July 1, 2025.

