Missouri State Football Player Dead After ‘Possible Accidental’ Shooting

Missouri State Football player Todric McGee died Saturday after what police described as a “possible accidental” wound from a gunshot.

FOX News noted the incident occurred Friday in 21-year-old McGee’s home, and he died the next day.

CBS News quoted the Springfield Police Department describing McGee’s fatal injury as “a possible accidental gunshot wound.”

McGee was going into his fifth year with Missouri State and “served as the [team’s] starting safety in 2023 and 2024.”

The Springfield News-Leader pointed out that a vigil was held for McGee Monday night outside Missouri State Football facilities. Roughly 100 people, including McGee’s family, were in attendance.

Missouri State Director of Athletics Patrick Ransdell released a statement, saying, “This tragedy has shaken our football program to the core, and we want them to know we are here to support them in every way possible at this extremely difficult time.”

