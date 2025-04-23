Riley Grunden is suing Missouri’s Mountain View-Birch Tree R-III School District over the suspension her son received for posting a photo of Dr. Pepper cans arranged in the shape of rifle.

Reason Magazine noted that Grunden’s son, W.G., took a photo of the cans at home on September 14, 2025, and posted it on social media. “The post was accompanied by a trending audio file, titled ‘Ak47,’ which includes a voiceover saying, ‘This is the famous AK47, with over 50 million manufactured in ten countries. The AK47 is the most popular assault rifle in the world.'”

The school principal called Riley Grunden on September 15, 2025, to note that a parent had complained about the photo and that W.G. would be searched upon arriving at school the next day.

Although the search did not turn up anything posing danger, school officials believed the social media post “brought fear to other students” and, therefore, could be viewed a a “terrorist threat.” W.G. was subsequently suspended for three days.

FOX News reported that the Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit over the suspension, claiming W.G.’s post was misinterpreted “in order to justify punishing him for creative expression protected by the First Amendment.”

The Goldwater Institute pointed to the Supreme Court’s Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L. (2021) decision, noting that a school’s ability to control speech is greatly limited when that speech is occurring off campus.

