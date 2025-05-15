For Everyday Carry: Emerson Knives Mini Sheepdog

The Emerson Knives Mini Sheepdog is a flipper knife that uses a ball bearing system to ensure the blade opens smoothly before locking in place to get the job done.

Concealed carriers know that a good knife is the best tool to complement the pistol or revolver they carry daily. Hunters, fishermen, campers, etc., also know they need a knife close at hand for the unpredictable events of any given day. The Mini Sheepdog fits the bill here and we have been using one for everyday carry for over six months.

Each morning we have grabbed and holstered our pistol–a Glock 43X or a Sig Sauer P365 X-Macro–then clipped the Mini Sheepdog on the inside of our front pocket. We have used it on hog hunts, coyote hunts, camping trips, fishing trips, backyard projects, and engine repairs.

The Mini Sheepdog is designed so that it can be flipped open or opened using the thumb button or wave feature. (The wave feature allows you to open the knife as you pull it out of your pocket for use.)

The Mini Sheepdog has a three-inch blade; the knife’s overall length is 7.1 inches with the blade locked open. It weighs only 3.7 ounces, which means you do not even notice it as you carry it in your pocket throughout the day.

The blade is tough, the grip is non-slip (even with wet hands), and with the blade locked open the ergonomics of the Mini Sheepdog are impeccable. Once you get it in your hand it is evident that this knife was built to work.

The Emerson Knives website gives some background:

Emerson Knives have served the world’s most elite special operations soldiers in every world conflict and secret mission for over 20 years. They have been carried into harm’s way with the U.S. Navy SEAL Teams, Delta Force, Army Special Forces, Army Rangers, the US Marines, CIA Special Activities Division and even the legendary British SAS, the founders of modern Counter-Terrorist forces.

A knife made by Emerson Knives was even used during the raid in which Osama bin Laden was killed.

In addition to the impressive military pedigree and Breitbart News’s firsthand experience with the Mini Sheepdog, there is one other thing that should be mentioned: Emerson Knives are made in the USA.

Emerson Knives describes their products as “100 percent tough, 100 percent American.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.