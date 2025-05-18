Guns, Ammo, Gear: Scottsdale Gun Club’s Police Demo Day

Scottsdale Gun Club (SGC) held its annual Police Demo Day on Thursday and Breitbart News was there to see attending officers shooting rifle, pistol, and shotgun offerings.

The officers also got the chance to look at new armor for their bulletproof vests, police cruisers, and driver’s seats, and try a variety of ammunition.

Numerous well-known gunmakers had reps or distributors present, including Q, H&K, Colt, Benelli, Stoeger, Sionics, Walther Arms, Shadow Systems, Daniel Defense, and Dillon Rifle Company. Each of these companies had samples of some of their newest offerings as well as staples in their law enforcement firearm catalog.

Some of the gun makers — Colt and Dillon in particular — displayed a wide array of suppressors to go with duty rifles.

Optics companies in attendance included EOTECH, Vortex, Leupold, and Trijicon, all with rifle scopes, red dots, and other optic options on display and ready for officers to use.

H&K, Stoeger, Walther Arms, and Shadow Systems displayed pistols that officers could take into SGC’s tactical lanes and shoot. Daniel Defense had its H9 handgun at Police Demo Day for officers to try as well.

Streamlight was also at the demo day, displaying a variety of the flashlights they make for duty rifles and pistols, as well as flashlights designed for officers to carry while searching for suspects in darkened homes or woods in the middle of the night.

Among the ammo at the Police Demo Day was Q’s new 8.6 Blackout round:

In short, it was a day where police officers could wander table to table looking at everything, trying out what they found interesting, and visiting with one another about the current state of law enforcement.

Breitbart News spoke with SGC’s Walt Abrams about the motivation behind the annual Police Demo Day and he said, “We get to go to SHOT Show right, as commercial and businesses, but these officers don’t get that, so having those brands here that do law enforcement sales and pricing gives them a one-stop shop where they can come in, check it out, and shoot the firearms.”

Abrams noted that May marks the end of fiscal year for the police departments in attendance, and Police Demo Day gives the departments a chance to use surplus money to get firearms, ammunition, optics, or other gear officers might need.

One more thing: There were donuts at the Police Demo Day, too.

