New Oklahoma Law Allows Gun to Be Brandished in Defense of Property

Legislation signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) Thursday allows Oklahoma’s to use the “defensive display” of a firearm to protect their property.

KFOR reported that the legislation, HB 2818, went into effect immediately upon being signed.

The Oklahoman noted that under the new law, a “defensive display” of a firearm includes:

Verbally informing another person that you possess a firearm or have one available – “I’ve got a gun”

Exposing or displaying the weapon in a manner where a reasonable person would understand that it’s meant to protect against unlawful force.

Placing your hand on a firearm while it’s “in a pocket, purse, holster, sling scabbard, case or other means of containment or transport.

On February 27, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Oklahoma became the 15th constitutional carry state in the Union.

At the time the constitutional carry bill was signed, Tulsa World quoted Stitt saying, “As I traveled all over the state to all 77 counties, I heard from Oklahomans all over that they wanted us to protect their right to bear arms. I think the best defense for a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”

