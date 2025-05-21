State Senator Eddie Lambert: Louisiana Bill Allows Residents to be Armed While Frog Hunting

Louisiana’s Senate Bill 106 is designed to allow frog hunters in the state to be armed as they meander through woods and alongside bodies of water in the dark of night.

7 KPLC reported that the SB 106 is not designed to encourage shooting frogs but to enable frog hunters to protect themselves from various dangers — including wildlife — during the night.

The bill is sponsored by state Sen. Eddie Lambert (R), indicated the ability to be armed in the dark could provide hunters with peace of mind.

Lambert believes the current prohibition that keeps frog hunters unarmed was probably never aimed at such hunters at all, but was designed to curb poaching: “This is, I’m sure a throwback to years ago, when we had a lot of people spotlighting deer, rabbits and so forth. And a couple years ago we had a constitutional amendment that gave the high preference to be able to carry a firearm in different places and do different things. And is actually a department bill where they realize this could be subject to a constitutional challenge because of the right to carry arms.”

The summary of SB 106 says:

Present law provides for hunting and taking of frogs with certain aids and equipment and prohibits the carrying or possession of a shotgun, rifle, or firearm while taking or hunting frogs at night. Proposed law maintains present law and removes the prohibition on carrying or possession of a shotgun, rifle, or firearm while hunting or taking frogs at night.

SB 106 has already passed the Louisiana Senate by a vote a 96-0.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.