Accused shooter Elias Rodriguez allegedly killed two Israeli Embassy staffers outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, on Wednesday night.

Breitbart News reported that one witness claimed the individual who committed the killing shouted, “Free Palestine” repeatedly while being escorted out by police.

Josh Kraushaar noted, “After the shooting a guy came inside [the museum] saying he saw it and needed water and a safe space, then whipped out a keffiyeh and yelled free Palestine a bunch before being escorted out by police.”

The two deceased were identified as Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky.

The criminal complaint against Rodriguez alleges that he “walked past the decedents and two witnesses … [then] turned to face their backs and brandished a firearm from the area of his waistband. Rodriguez is captured on … video extending both his arms in the direction of the decedents and firing several times, as indicated by the muzzle flashes.”

The complaint continues: “Once the decedents fell to the ground, Rodriguez is captured on the video advancing closer to the decedents, leaning over with them with his arm extended, and firing several more times.”

Milgrim managed to sit up at this point, and Rodriguez allegedly reacted by reloading and firing “several” more times at her.

D.C. Department of Forensic Sciences members recovered a total of 21 spent 9mm shell casings at the scene. They also found an ammunition magazine and a 9mm pistol with its slide locked back.

The New York Post pointed out that Milgrim and Lischinsky “were set to get engaged next week.”

