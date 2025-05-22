A massive police presence could be seen early Thursday at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, and the entrance is closed, sources told Breitbart News.

“There was a security incident that law enforcement responded to outside CIA Headquarters. The main gate is currently closed, employees should seek alternative routes. Additional details will be made available as appropriate,” a CIA spokesperson told Breitbart News.

The CIA announced the entrance closure on X:

NBC Washington reported that Fairfax County officers responded to reports of someone being shot “on CIA property” around 4 a.m.

The shooting was “non-fatal” and an investigation is under way.

CIA headquarters was locked down on March 19, 2025, “after a man brandished what appeared to be a handgun outside the building,” according to ABC News.

That confrontation morphed into a “barricade incident,” with the March 19, 2025, gunman surrendering after hours of negotiation.

