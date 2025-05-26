Police Seek Suspects After Shots Fired at Memorial Day Weekend Party

Eleven people are hospitalized and police are seeking a suspect or suspects responsible for shots fired in Horry County, South Carolina, Sunday night during a Memorial Day weekend party.

The Horry County Police Department (HCPD) reported the shooting shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday. USA Today noted that “the shooting seemingly resulted from an argument on a docked charter boat during a private Memorial Day weekend gathering.”

On Monday morning the HCPD posted to Facebook, “It has been determined that 10 individuals sustained confirmed gunshot wounds in the incident, and one other reported an unknown non-gunfire-related injury.”

HCPD made it clear the shooting was an “isolated incident” and that they are working “to identify the person or persons responsible.”

All the injured persons are in stable condition.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.