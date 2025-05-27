Trump ATF Reverses Biden-Era Policy: No More Automatic FFL Revocation

President Trump’s ATF reversed a Biden-era policy Friday by announcing an end to automatic revocation of Federal Firearms Licenses (FFLs) during gun store inspections.

On April 7, 2025, Breitbart News noted Trump’s ATF ended the “zero tolerance” policy that was weaponized during the Biden administration to shut down gun dealers over clerical errors.

One aspect of the “zero tolerance” policy was automatic revocation of FFLs due to paperwork mistakes. In an update published at the beginning of Memorial Weekend, Trump’s ATF announced that automatic revocation is being replaced with one that considers “intent, compliance history and public-safety risks.”

Trump’s ATF stressed, “No automatic revocations.”

Other aspects of the announcement make clear that ATF personnel involved in gun store/FFL inspections will be focused on “content-driven enforcement” and “support for lawful industry engagement.”

Perhaps the ATF’s new posture is best summed up these two sentences, found near the end of the new policy announcement:

ATF conducts compliance inspections as part of its mission to ensure firearms are sold, transferred and documented in accordance with federal law. The revised policy ensures inspections are fair, consistent and focused on reducing violent crime while protecting the rights of responsible gun owners.

These changes represent a seismic shift in how the ATF plans to interact with FFLs during Trump’s time in office.

