Report: DOJ, ATF Repeal Weaponized Zero Tolerance Policy

A report from Gun Owners of America (GOA) reveals that the DOJ and ATF have repealed the zero tolerance policy that was weaponized during the Biden administration to shut down gun dealers over clerical errors.

On April 7, 2025, GOA noted:

In a significant win for the Second Amendment, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced today the repeal of the controversial Federal Firearms Administrative Action Policy, also known as the Zero Tolerance Policy. First introduced under the Biden administration, the policy aggressively targeted gun dealers for minor paperwork errors—creating fear and uncertainty across the firearms community.

“For years, the Zero Tolerance Policy has been a tool of political retribution—targeting gun stores and Americans who were simply trying to exercise their rights,” GOA senior vice president Erich Pratt said. “We applaud President Trump, Attorney General Bondi, and Director Kash Patel for listening to gun owners and taking action to repeal this abusive policy. This is what pro-gun leadership looks like.”

The NRA also praised the repeal of the zero tolerance policy:

The American Firearms Association posted to X as well, noting, “ATF DIRECTOR KASH PATEL HAS REPEALED THE ATF’S ‘ZERO TOLERANCE’ POLICY FOR FFLs, USED BY THE BIDEN ADMIN TO SHUT DOWN FFLs. ABOLISH THE ATF!”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.