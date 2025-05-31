JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Stockpile Guns and Ammo, Not Bitcoin — ‘We Have to Spend More’ on Military Tech

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon spoke at the Reagan National Economic Forum Friday and told attendees the U.S. should be stockpiling guns and ammunition rather than bitcoin.

FOX News quoted Dimon saying, “We shouldn’t be stockpiling bitcoins, we should stockpiling guns, bullets, tanks, planes, drones, you know, rare earths.”

He continued, “We know we need to do it. It’s not a mystery.”

Dimon added, “Like, you know, the military guys tell you that, you know, if there’s a war in the South China Sea, we have missiles for seven days. Okay, come on. I mean, we can’t say that with a straight face and think that’s okay. So we know what to do. We just got to now go about doing it. Get the people together, roll up our sleeves, you know, have the debates.”

The Hill noted that Dimon lauded the U.S. for being “enormously resilient” but warned that we are at a point in history where we cannot rest on our laurels for to flexibly build and deploy our military capabilities.

Dimon said, “I think this time is different. This time we’re, you know, we have to get our act together. We have to do it very quickly… And we have to spend more.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.