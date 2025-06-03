DeSantis Blasts Supreme Court for Not Striking Down ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) responded to the Supreme Court’s refusal to hear a challenge to Maryland’s “assault weapons” ban by claiming the court is more concerned with “bailing out illegal aliens” than protecting the rights of Americans.

Breitbart News noted the majority of justices on SCOTUS refused to hear the challenge while Justices Neil Gorsuch, Samuel Alito, and Clarence Thomas made clear they would have heard it. In fact, the Associated Press reported that Gorsuch, Alito, and Thomas “publicly noted their disagreement” with the majority’s refusal to take the case.

Thomas, in particular, observed, “I would not wait to decide whether the government can ban the most popular rifle in America. That question is of critical importance to tens of millions of law-abiding AR–15 owners throughout the country.”

DeSantis likewise lambasted the majority’s decision, posting to X: “The Court has more urgency in bailing out illegal aliens than in upholding the rights of Americans — even in regards to an enumerated right in the Constitution.”

