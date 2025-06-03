Citigroup announced an end to its discriminatory policy against the firearms industry on June 3, alluding to President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

The announcement was released under the heading, “Reinforcing our Commitment to Fair Access to Financial Services.”

It said, in part, “…we appreciate the concerns that are being raised regarding ‘fair access’ to banking services, and we are following regulatory developments, recent Executive Orders and federal legislation that impact this area.”

Later in the announcement, Citigroup noted:

We also will no longer have a specific policy as it relates to firearms. Our U.S. Commercial Firearms Policy was implemented in 2018 and pertained to sale of firearms by our retail clients and partners. The policy was intended to promote the adoption of best sales practices as prudent risk management and didn’t address the manufacturing of firearms.

The announcement added, “Many retailers have been following these best practices, and we hope communities and lawmakers will continue to seek out ways to prevent the tragic consequences of gun violence.”

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) welcomed Citigroup’s announcement.

“NSSF is grateful that Citigroup’s leadership recognized that no one wants to promote safe and responsible firearm ownership more than those of us within the firearm industry,” NSSF senior vice president and general counsel Lawrence Keane said. “We are encouraged by the decision for Citigroup to resume providing financial services to members of our industry and the opportunity to work together to promote real solutions for safer communities, while respecting the rights of law-abiding citizens.”

He added, “This has been a hard-fought battle to ensure the firearm industry has access to the financial services necessary to compete in today’s market.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.