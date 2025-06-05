North Carolina on Track to Become 30th Constitutional Carry State

The constitutional carry legislation that passed the North Carolina Senate by a vote of 26 to 18 passed out of a House committee Tuesday.

The legislation is SB 50.

WECT reported, “Currently, North Carolina gun owners need to be at least 21 years old, pass a background check and complete a gun safety class to get a concealed carry permit. The new law would only require gun owners to be over 18, a U.S. citizen and be legally allowed to have a firearm.”

SB 50 passed out of the House committee on a party line vote, with six Republicans voting for it and five Democrats voting against it.

WRAL quoted bill sponsor state Sen. Danny Britt (R) saying, “Good people with guns stop bad people with guns.”

If SB 50 makes it through the House and is signed into law it will make North Carolina the 30th constitutional carry state in the Union.

The other 29 constitutional carry states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

