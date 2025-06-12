Thirty-four-year-old Ruslan Huseynov was arrested this week in connection with the January 10, 2025, road rage shooting death of sports reporter Dennis Sharkey, Jr. in Missouri.

KCTV5 reported that Sharkey “was driving a white 2019 Chevrolet Spark and deputies said they believed he was returning from covering a sporting event when he was killed.”

FOX News noted that a witness was driving behind Sharkey’s car, which was on I-29 behind Huseynov’s car on the night of the murder. The witness described both cars stopping abruptly on the interstate and Huseynov allegedly exiting his car with a gun and approaching Sharkey’s vehicle.

The witness claimed he heard a gunshot and then called 911.

The probable cause statement in the case says, “They noticed the man with the gun point it at the victim’s car and then fled the scene. They heard a gunshot as they continued southbound on I-29 and called 911.”

Police were led to Huseynov via data gleaned from his cellphone and other indications. He now faces “several felonies, including murder.”

