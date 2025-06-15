Louisiana Police: Armed Robbery Suspect Hospitalized After Being Shot by Store Clerk

An alleged armed robber was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by a New Iberia, Louisiana, store clerk Thursday night.

KLFY indicated the suspect entered the store around 10:30 p.m. armed with a “cutting instrument” and made his way behind the counter to allegedly commit a robbery.

A struggle ensued and the clerk shot the suspect.

KATC noted that officers arrived and found the alleged robber “with at least one gunshot wound.” He was taken to a nearby hospital then airlifted to a second hospital in critical condition.

The New Iberia Police Department reported that “the names of the individuals involved are not being released at this time” and noted that an investigation into the incident continues.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.