A husband in Simi Valley, California, shot and killed his wife’s ex-boyfriend after the ex-boyfriend allegedly intruded into their home shortly before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The wife called 911 and indicated “her ex-boyfriend broke into her home and her husband confronted the man, firing a handgun,” CBS News reported.

FOX11 quoted Simi Valley Police Department Sgt. Rick Morton saying, “The female was reporting that her ex-boyfriend had broken into the residence. The current husband confronts the ex-boyfriend and at some point there was an altercation where the shooting occurred.”

The ex-boyfriend lived long enough to be transported to a hospital, where he died a short time later.

The wife had a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend in the past. Sgt. Morton said, “We don’t know at this point whether she sought a permanent restraining order, but it sounds like there have been some altercations in the past where he’s shown up to this residence.”

