Constitutional Carry Passes NC House, Heads to Governor’s Desk

Constitutional carry legislation passed in the North Carolina House on Wednesday afternoon and now heads to Gov. Josh Stein (D).

Breitbart News reported that the legislation, Senate Bill 50, passed out of the House Rules Committee Tuesday by a slim margin after two Republicans–Reps. Ted Davis and Bill Brisson–sided with Democrats and voted against the bill.

The Carolina Journal noted Davis and Brisson sided with Democrats again and vote against constitutional carry during Wednesday’s full House vote. Every House Democrat, along with Davis and Brisson, voted against constitutional carry yet it passed by margin of 59 to 48.

State Rep. Brian Echevarria (R) celebrated the passage of the legislation, saying, “This bill further ensures that Carolinians can exercise their Second Amendment rights, which include both owning and carrying firearms.”

Echevarria added, “The absolute language of ‘shall not be infringed’ in our Constitution is the strongest prohibition on earth against any government action that would limit this right.”

If Gov. Stein signs SB 50 it will make North Carolina the 30th constitutional carry state in the Union.

The other 29 constitutional carry states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.