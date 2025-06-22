Police told Click on Detroit that a security guard at Wayne, Michigan’s CrossPointe Community Church shot and killed an alleged active shooter Sunday morning.

WXYZ reported the shooting occurred about 30 minutes into the morning service.

The sound of gunfire can be heard in a video Right Angle News Network posted from CrossPointe Community’s morning service:

The City of Wayne Police Department posted to Facebook, “The Wayne Police Department responded to an active shooter at Crosspointe Church in Wayne this morning. Upon arrival, officers determined that a security guard for the church shot and killed the suspect.”

One innocent was shot in the leg during the incident, but no lives other than that of the alleged attacker were lost.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.