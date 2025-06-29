New Concealed Carry Restrictions Head to Oregon Governor’s Desk

New restrictions on concealed carry passed the Oregon legislature last week and are now headed to Gov. Tina Kotek’s (D) desk.

Grants Pass Tribune noted that the legislation, Senate Bill 243, "empowers cities, counties, and other local jurisdictions to impose restrictions on the carrying of concealed handguns within publicly owned buildings."

SB 243 also bans the possession of bump stocks and/or trigger cranks.

Oregon Public Radio quoted state Rep, Jeff Helfrich (R) addressing the legislation, saying, ““This bill does not make people safer. This bill punishes law-abiding citizens.”

SB 243 also sets an effective date of March 15, 2026, for Ballot Measure 114.

BM 114 is a ballot measure passed in 2022 but blocked from implementation via various lawsuits. The measure requires Oregonians to acquire a permit before purchasing a gun and limits ammunition magazines to ten rounds.

