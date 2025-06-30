Two Shot Near NYC’s Stonewall Inn After Pride March

Two female teenagers, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were shot near New York City’s Stonewall Inn Sunday following the city’s pride parade.

FOX News reported that the 16-year-old was shot in the head and is in critical condition. The 17-year-old was shot in the leg and is stable.

ABC 7 noted that police indicated the shots were fired following a dispute and the shooter is believed to be a 16-year-old girl who had a male accomplice.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York the number four state in the Union for gun control stringency. The group describes New York as having some of “the strongest gun laws in the country, with one of the lowest rates of gun violence and gun ownership.”

New York has a red flag law, a microstamping requirement for new pistols, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, gun storage laws, a ban on Glock switches, a bump stock ban, “ghost gun” regulations, and a ban on campus carry for self-defense, among other controls. Yet two people were shot, allegedly by a 16-year-old, following NYC’s Pride parade.

