An initial application for a concealed carry weapon permit in San Jose, California, costs $1,443, according to the city’s police department website.

For comparison, the cost of a concealed carry permit in Texas is $40 and in Arizona it is $60. The Indiana State Police website indicates there is zero cost for a permit in Indiana, apart from the $12.95 fee for fingerprinting.

In Illinois, a heavily gun-controlled state, the fee for a concealed permit is $150, according to West Suburb CCW. And there are additional fees involved to cover the training requirements. However, the total for an Illinois CCW is nowhere near the $1,443 in San Jose.

Think about it this way: The cost of a concealed carry firearm is approximately $500 to $700 and the cost of ammo for that firearm, including training time and carry ammo, will probably fall in the $200-$300 range. Add in the $1,443 for a concealed permit and San Jose residents are looking at roughly $2,500.

Gun control makes the exercise of the Second Amendment an expensive endeavor.

