New York Jets’ Sauce Gardner Goes Gun Shopping for AR-15 and Other Firearms

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner went into a New Jersey gun store last week to look at numerous firearms and was photographed holding a Heckler & Koch AR-15.

TMZ Sports reported that Gardner bought a semiautomatic rifle as well as “a handgun and a shotgun.”

TMZ Sports noted that Gardner “has a gun license” and that the store in which he shopped, SC Arms, is “known for high-quality items and celebrity clients.”

A video from last year shows Gardner shooting a variety of firearms at an outdoor range:

LANGUAGE WARNING

The Heckler & Koch AR-15 which Gardner was photographed holding is a top-of-line AR, one of millions of AR-15 rifles sold in America.

In fact, the AR-15 is the most popular rifle in America. On July 21, 2022, Breitbart News pointed to National Shooting Sports Foundation figures showing there were more AR/AK-style rifles in circulation than Ford F-Series trucks on the road.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.