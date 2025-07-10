A memo from Department of Homeland Security Deputy Director Madison D. Sheahan directs Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Authorized Officers to shift from certain Sig Sauer P320 handguns to Glock.

The memo, dated July 9, 2025, and obtained by Breitbart News, says ICE Authorized Officers “will no longer be authorized to carry all models of the SIG Sauer P320 pistols.”

The memo “also directs the Office of Firearms and Tactical Programs to purchase, as soon as practical, replacement duty handguns for currently affected ICE Authorized Officers, including those scheduled to be issued in the near term, and to provide a proposed plan within 10 calendar days to, among other items, supply an agency-issued Glock 19 MOS pistol and related equipment, to include a micro red dot sight, weapon mounted light, duty holster, and concealed carry holster, to all ICE Authorized Officers moving forward.”

A federal agent speaking on condition of anonymity to Breitbart News confirmed the authenticity of the memo.

Another source from a federal agency told Breitbart News the switch from certain P320s to a Glock pistol is supposed to occur in October.

The DHS memo switching from some SIG Sauer P320 pistols comes at a time when the P320 has been singled out in numerous lawsuits.

