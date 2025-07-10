PA Gov. Josh Shapiro Signs Bill Lifting Sunday Hunting Restrictions

On Wednesday, Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) signed legislation lifting Pennsylvania’s Sunday hunting restrictions.

The legislation he signed was House Bill 1431.

The NRA-ILA reported that HB 1431 “preserves Pennsylvania’s sporting heritage by increasing opportunities for hunters across the Commonwealth, acting as a vital hunter recruitment tool that will help attract the next generation of sportsmen and women.”

The PA Governor’s website released a statement from Shapiro upon the signing of the bill. The statement began, “This new law is about real freedom: the freedom to hunt, the freedom for families to pass down traditions to the next generation, and the freedom for the Pennsylvania Game Commission — the experts who know our hunters and our wildlife best — to set hunting seasons that work for today’s Pennsylvania.”

Shapiro added, “By repealing this outdated ban on Sunday hunting, Pennsylvanians can spend more time outdoors, with more chances to share traditions and a stronger future for conservation. I’m proud we came together to bring Pennsylvania’s hunting laws into the 21st century and honor the traditions that make our Commonwealth special.”

