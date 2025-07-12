Kentucky school board chairman Jeffrey Miller resigned his position after attention was drawn to a 2018 Facebook post in which he allegedly urged people to “shoot Republicans.”

Miller was chairman of the Erlanger-Elsmere Independent School District.

The Daily Mail reported that Miller also allegedly posted, “F*** the police.”

Kentucky State Rep. Steven Doan (R) pushed for Miller’s resignation and told the Daily Mail, “These [types of comments] have no place in our schools or community. Political violence and criminal behavior are unacceptable, and we must model better conduct for our children.”

He went so far as to write an op-ed in the Cincinnati Enquirer calling for Miller to be removed.

Doan wrote, “In a social media post, Miller expressed conditional support for the NRA if ‘these psychos were just once the victims of a mass shooting,’ adding, ‘please shoot Republicans.'”

He added, “This reckless call for political violence is an attack on the parents of the students he is responsible for protecting, as Republicans like myself make up the largest political affiliation in this district − approximately 55% of registered voters in Kenton County, which includes Erlanger and Elsmere, as of 2024. My recent election win with 62% of the vote in a politically mixed area underscores this community’s values, which Miller’s words directly undermine.”

