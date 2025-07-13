Two people are dead, and a Kentucky State Trooper injured after a traffic stop shooting was followed by a church shooting in Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday.

CNN reported that the Trooper was shot “near the Blue Grass Airport” on Terminal Drive around 11:30 a.m. Thereafter, the alleged gunman fled the scene and arrived at Richmond Road Baptist Church, where another shooting occurred.

Two women — one aged 32 and one aged 72 — were killed at the church. Two men were also shot and transported to a hospital.

WKYT noted that the Trooper is also being treated in a hospital.

The shooting suspect was shot dead by law enforcement at the church.

The New York Times quoted Gov. Andy Beshear (D) commenting on the incidents, saying he was “aware of a series of incidents in Lexington around one suspect, including a trooper-involved shooting and an additional shooting at Richmond Road Baptist Church with multiple injuries.”

Kentucky State Police confirmed the deceased shooter has been identified and they indicated the suspect “may have had a connection to the individuals at the church.”

The wounded Trooper is in stable condition.

