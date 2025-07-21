At least 28 people were shot, six of them fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

The first shooting fatality was discovered shortly before 1:00 a.m. Friday in “the 7500-block of S. St. Lawrence,” ABC 7 reported. A woman and a man were shot; the man survived, but the woman succumbed to her wounds.

The weekend’s second fatal shooting occurred around 10:00 p.m. Friday “in the 2800 Block of W. Arthington Avenue.” The victim was a 22-year-old man who was standing outside when someone opened fire on him. He was transported to a hospital, where he died from his wounds.

Seventeen-year-old Isriael Dixon was shot numerous times Friday night and pronounced dead shortly after 10:00 p.m.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the neck “about 4:52 a.m. in the 8200 block of S. Houston Avenue” Saturday and died after being transported to a hospital.

A 24-year-old man at “a South Side strip mall…on 87th Street near Lafayette Avenue” was shot when an unidentified attacker pulled a gun and opened fire shortly before midnight Saturday. He was one of three people wounded in the attack and he succumbed to his wounds at the hospital.

The Chicago Sun-Times noted that a man was found fatally shot “around 10:55 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 68th Street” Saturday. No other details on the shooting or the man’s death were provided.

More than 220 have been killed in Chicago thus far in 2025.

