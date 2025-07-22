Rep. Tony Wied Pushes Bill to Block Ammo Magazine Restrictions Around Country

Rep. Tony Wied (R-WI) is pushing legislation that would end arbitrary restrictions around the country which limit magazines to ten rounds in some states, fifteen in others, etc.

The legislation is contained in the Freedom from Improper Regulation and Enforcement Act (FIRE Act).

Wied posted to X about the legislation: “For too long, the government has infringed on our 2nd Amendment rights. That is why today I introduced the FIRE Act to ensure that law-abiding gun owners can access magazines of any size, no matter where they are in the U.S.”

He added, “It’s time we take ‘shall not be infringed’ seriously.”

Gun Owners of America (GOA) praised Wied’s legislation, writing, “We’re proud to stand by Rep. Tony Wied’s FIRE Act. This bill would ensure Americans nationwide have access to commonly owned magazines.”

GOA also noted, “Magazines are part of the Second Amendment’s promise that the right to keep and bear arms shall NOT be infringed.”

