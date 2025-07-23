Three officers were ambushed and shot Wednesday afternoon around 1:00 p.m. near an industrial park in Lorain, Ohio.

The alleged shooter was shot and killed as police returned fire.

The New York Times reported that officers were doing “proactive patrolling” when a 28-year-old man allegedly opened fire on them.

News 5 Cleveland noted that the shooter allegedly used a “high-powered rifle.”

Two of the three wounded officers are in serious condition.

The 28-year-old alleged attacker is dead and police stress there is no further threat to the community. It is not known whether the shooter killed himself or was killed by police gunfire.

