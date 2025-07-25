Suspect at Large After University of New Mexico Shooting

A suspect is at large after two people were shot Friday morning on the University of New Mexico (UNM) campus in Albuquerque.

KOB reported that “new student orientation was going on when [the shooting] happened.”

ABC News noted one of the shooting victims died at the scene and the second sustained non-life-threatening injuries. It is unknown whether the shooting victims were students, staff, or campus visitors, but the Albuquerque Journal pointed out that the shooting occurred in “a student housing center.”

UNM police say the suspect has yet to be apprehended and may still be on the campus.

